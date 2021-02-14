Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Decreases By 33.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IBTJ opened at $25.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 36.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

