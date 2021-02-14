Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Increases By 60.4%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 162,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $134.68.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.