Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Decreases By 37.9%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the January 14th total of 348,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 5,482.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.Jill by 12.6% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JILL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 641,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,622. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.54. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

