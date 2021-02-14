Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Increases By 59.9%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the January 14th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of JBS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,981. JBS has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

