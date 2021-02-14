Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Increases By 72.8%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the January 14th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.