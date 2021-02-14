Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Increases By 72.8%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the January 14th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 117.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.