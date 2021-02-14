Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Drops By 37.8%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,852,200 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 14th total of 4,589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 316.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.39. 10,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHTRF shares. Knight Equity dropped their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. KCG dropped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

