Short Interest in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Drops By 34.9%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $13.95 on Friday, hitting $586.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $597.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.51 and a 200-day moving average of $417.95.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.