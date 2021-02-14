Short Interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Grows By 59.6%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the January 14th total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Global by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 1,753,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

