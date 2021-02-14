Short Interest in LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Grows By 57.6%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 14th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LIFULL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $$4.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. LIFULL has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter. LIFULL had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that LIFULL will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About LIFULL

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

