Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Decreases By 33.0%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

L’Occitane International stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. L’Occitane International has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

