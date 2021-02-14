Short Interest in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Declines By 33.2%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,360,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 14th total of 108,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

