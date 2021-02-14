Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Rises By 72.6%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the January 14th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $16.17 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $184.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
