Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Rises By 72.6%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the January 14th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $16.17 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $184.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Mastech Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

