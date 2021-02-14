Short Interest in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rises By 67.8%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the January 14th total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of MRUS opened at $24.90 on Friday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $786.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Get Merus alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.