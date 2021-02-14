Short Interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Decreases By 37.6%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

METX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,795,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -2.38. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.47% of Meten EdtechX Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

