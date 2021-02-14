Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Declines By 39.9%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 14th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OUKPY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

