Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Drops By 37.6%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOPMF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC raised Neo Performance Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Neo Performance Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.