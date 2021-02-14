Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Increases By 57.5%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the January 14th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NSANY traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $12.10. 129,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $18.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSANY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.