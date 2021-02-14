Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Decreases By 36.0%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,015. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

