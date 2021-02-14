Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Drops By 33.3%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

JLS opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $22.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

