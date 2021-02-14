Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Increases By 55.2%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the January 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of NRK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,946. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

