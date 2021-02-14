Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Declines By 42.7%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the January 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:JTD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.38. 63,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

