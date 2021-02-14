Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Decreases By 40.5%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the January 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OLCLY stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.24 and a beta of 0.06. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

