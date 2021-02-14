Short Interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Declines By 38.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 98,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $28,761,052.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,586,033.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,341,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

PLTR stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 60,925,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,739,398. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

