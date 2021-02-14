Short Interest in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Declines By 39.6%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 14th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total value of $148,990.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,104,895. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,434,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,237,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.32. 349,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,794. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,030.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

