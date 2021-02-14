Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Rises By 60.4%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of PERI stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,332. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $618.87 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $151,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

