Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Drops By 36.4%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 14th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.78. 104,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDRDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.