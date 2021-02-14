Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Grows By 57.1%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PHAR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 2,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,789. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Pharming Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

