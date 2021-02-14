Short Interest in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) Drops By 41.6%

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the January 14th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

Shares of DNK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. 201,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. Phoenix Tree has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.