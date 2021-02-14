Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declines By 37.5%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGP. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

NYSE:PGP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. 40,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,276. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

