Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Rises By 55.4%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the January 14th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,231. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $213.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.