Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Increases By 58.0%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 14th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PROSY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosus has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 217,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. Prosus has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

