Short Interest in PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Drops By 35.9%

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SMNUF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,987. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.