Short Interest in PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Drops By 35.9%

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SMNUF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,987. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. alerts:

About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk., through its subsidiary, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Tower Rental; Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Services; and Metropolitan Wireless Fiber Optic and Internet.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.