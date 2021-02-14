Short Interest in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Drops By 42.1%

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 14th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 494,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in QEP Resources by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QEP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $838.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 5.24. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

