Short Interest in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Expands By 71.4%

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SCPE stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39. SC Health has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

In other SC Health news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of SC Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,580.50. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPE. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SC Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SC Health by 23.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 767,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 147,867 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SC Health by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SC Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

