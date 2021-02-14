Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Drops By 33.0%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Seven & i has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $20.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

