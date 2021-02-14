Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Declines By 35.1%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,491,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 6,919,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,915.0 days.

Shares of SOHOF stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Friday. SOHO China has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

