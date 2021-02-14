Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Declines By 35.1%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,491,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 6,919,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,915.0 days.
Shares of SOHOF stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Friday. SOHO China has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30.
SOHO China Company Profile
Read More: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.