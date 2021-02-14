Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Increases By 58.9%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the January 14th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SOLCF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 585,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. SOL Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.33.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
