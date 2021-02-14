Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Increases By 58.9%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the January 14th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SOLCF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 585,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. SOL Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

