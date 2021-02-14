Short Interest in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Declines By 36.1%

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the January 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 484,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,171. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

