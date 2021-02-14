Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Decreases By 39.6%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 14th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

