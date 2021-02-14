Short Interest in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Expands By 62.3%

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the January 14th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $131,671.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Eugene Clark sold 14,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $505,856.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,165 shares in the company, valued at $800,821.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,855. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Systemax alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth about $18,309,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Systemax by 23.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Systemax by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYX shares. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE SYX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. 142,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,226. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. Systemax has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.