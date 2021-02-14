Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Rises By 71.0%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the January 14th total of 306,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,242.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.96. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $31.61.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

