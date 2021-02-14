Short Interest in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Decreases By 37.5%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Liposome has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

