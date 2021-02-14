Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Drops By 36.9%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 14th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,211. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

