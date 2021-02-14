Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Decreases By 35.9%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of TRRVF opened at $13.15 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.