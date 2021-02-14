Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Decreases By 35.9%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of TRRVF opened at $13.15 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

