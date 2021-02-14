Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Declines By 40.7%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,154. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

