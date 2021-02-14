Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Decreases By 41.7%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 14th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $195.80 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $196.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.76.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

