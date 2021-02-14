Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Declines By 33.5%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 14th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VTHR opened at $185.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $97.77 and a twelve month high of $185.24.

