Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Decreases By 34.5%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 14th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wajax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $15.98 on Friday. Wajax has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

