Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Grows By 69.9%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the January 14th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 152,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $757,811.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,939 shares of company stock worth $812,998 over the last three months.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 195,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 519,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,464,000.

HIO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.