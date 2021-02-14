Short Interest in Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Rises By 62.0%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 527,300 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the January 14th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 753.3 days.

Whitbread stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

