Short Interest in Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Rises By 62.0%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 527,300 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the January 14th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 753.3 days.
Whitbread stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $62.80.
Whitbread Company Profile
